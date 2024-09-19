Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

