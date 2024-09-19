Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Price Performance

MAS stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

