Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,883 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $172.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $174.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

