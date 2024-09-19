Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 943 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

