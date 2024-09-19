Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $197.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

