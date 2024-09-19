Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $91.17.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

