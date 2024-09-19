Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

