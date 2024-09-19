Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,440 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

