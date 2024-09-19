Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

