B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells £143,072 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.95), for a total transaction of £143,072 ($188,998.68).

Shares of BPM traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 536.10 ($7.08). 45,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,893. The company has a market cap of £197.82 million, a P/E ratio of 467.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 52.25, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 543.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 510.13. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 569.70 ($7.53).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($8.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

