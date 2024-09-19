B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

INSE stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of 160.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 51.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 94.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 348,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 169,575 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 97,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

