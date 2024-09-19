Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 498.20 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 498.20 ($6.58). Approximately 3,549,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,547,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.20 ($6.15).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.72) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.74) to GBX 565 ($7.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.80 ($7.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 520.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 1,562.50%.

In other news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.99), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,760,352.75). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.99), for a total value of £2,089,587.03 ($2,760,352.75). Also, insider David Mellors sold 276,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.62), for a total value of £1,385,325.12 ($1,830,019.97). 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

