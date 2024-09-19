Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.19.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.