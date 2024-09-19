Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 439.80 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 381073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.60 ($5.68).

Specifically, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.27) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.73.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

