Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stock Holdings Lowered by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Ball by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

