Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.03

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1024255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $892.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.49 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.5134 dividend. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 90.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,103 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

