Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.798 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.43%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 273,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

