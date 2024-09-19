Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.52

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 143308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 345.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.