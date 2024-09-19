Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares changing hands.
Bancorp of New Jersey Price Performance
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
