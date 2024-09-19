Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.75

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.4711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.