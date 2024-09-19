Bank of America Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $343.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.46.

FSLR stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Solar by 691.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in First Solar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 126,963 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

