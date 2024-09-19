Bank of America Increases Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target to $38.00

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. 209,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at $153,915,545.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,421. 70.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277,499 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

