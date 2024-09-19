Bank of America Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $308.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $279.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Visa stock opened at $288.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after acquiring an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after acquiring an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,610,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,833,981,000 after acquiring an additional 345,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,783,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,286 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

