Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,044,700 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 20,584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKFCF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Bank of Communications
