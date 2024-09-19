Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.75

Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.95), with a volume of 514220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.10).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public from GBX 563 ($7.44) to GBX 595 ($7.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.
