Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 27,969 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the 1st quarter worth $2,802,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NLOP opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

