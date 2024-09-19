Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,144 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 25.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

