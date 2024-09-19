Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 58,622 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Olema Pharmaceuticals worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 521,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,429,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,048. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLMA stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

