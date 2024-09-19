Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,788 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $519,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.