Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 64,788 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $78,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $519,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of ADPT stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
