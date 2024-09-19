Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 66,523 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $4.27.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

