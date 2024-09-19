Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 91,183 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of LifeMD worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in LifeMD by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

