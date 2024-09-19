Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ITOS stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

