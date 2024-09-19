Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,147 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Asure Software worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

