Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 182,906 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 632,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,059 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 107,684 shares in the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

