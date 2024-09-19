Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 846 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Alico worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Alico by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alico by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

