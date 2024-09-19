Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 51.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 190.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $618.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.