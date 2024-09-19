Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.70 Million Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Caz Investments LP raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $352.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

