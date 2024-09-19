Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Escalade were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Escalade Stock Performance

ESCA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.22. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $62.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Escalade Profile

(Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.