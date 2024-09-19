Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 28.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,372,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,036,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

