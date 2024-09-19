Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 257,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OSUR stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

