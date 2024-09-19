Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Denny’s worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Denny’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.37%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny's



Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

