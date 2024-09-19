Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.56 Million in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 6.41.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $157,268.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,173. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

