Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 113,655 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

