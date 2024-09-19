Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,547 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $450.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,804 shares of company stock worth $372,112 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

