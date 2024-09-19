Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,247 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth $6,281,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.58. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.
In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $78,018. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
