Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,702 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

