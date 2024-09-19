Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 50,388 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 55,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,401,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 884.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 38,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

