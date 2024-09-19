Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Unisys by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

NYSE UIS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

