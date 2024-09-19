Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,102 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Blend Labs worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $985.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

