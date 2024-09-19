Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVXY. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Bizma Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

